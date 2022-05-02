WESTBURY, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Long Island woman planned to fight to keep an 80-year-old tree standing, so she was surprised to hear the sound of chain saws bright and early on Monday.

The tree was down by 10 a.m. Before that, it had been in the front yard of a family for four generations. Denise Casares had regained hope to save the tree after a lawyer reached out and offered his services pro bono.

With the lawyer’s help, she wanted to stop the takedown. Casares said a crew showed up to take down the tree before anyone was even at city office’s to take calls about it.

“It is no source of joy that this action was taken,” Westbury Mayor Pete Cavallaro said. “The village’s actions were not only legal and appropriate, but absolutely necessary, despite the unreasonable objections of a handful of individuals