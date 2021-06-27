8-year-old swimmer airlifted to hospital after being struck by water craft at Nassau County beach

WANTAGH, NY — An 8-year-old boy was struck by a personal water craft at a Nassau County beach, police said Sunday.

He was airlifted to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life threatening after the Saturday evening collision at Jones Beach Field 10, officials said.

Police arrested the alleged driver of the personal water craft. Anthony DeJesus, a 30-year-old Bronx man, was charged with operating a vessel while intoxicated and impaired by alcohol. Police also charged him with reckless operation of a vessel: prudent manner, reckless operation of a vessel and operating a personal watercraft without a safety certificate.

