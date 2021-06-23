8-foot snake found on Suffolk County driveway

DEER PARK, NY — Suffolk County police officers wrangled a giant boa constrictor from a Long Island driveway, the department said in a Wednesday Facebook post.

They headed to Mohawk Avenue in Deer Park after a resident reported an 8-foot snake in his driveway.

“There is no slithering away from Suffolk County police officers,” officials wrote on Facebook.

As neighbors cheered them on, Officers Argand Reyes and John Angus pulled on some gloves and were able to get the snake into a garbage can, police said. From there, they took the boa constrictor to the Veterinary Medical Center of Long Island in West Islip.