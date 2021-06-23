8-foot snake found on Suffolk County driveway

Suffolk County police hold snake

Suffolk County police officers wrangle a snake. (Suffolk County Police Department)

DEER PARK, NY — Suffolk County police officers wrangled a giant boa constrictor from a Long Island driveway, the department said in a Wednesday Facebook post.

They headed to Mohawk Avenue in Deer Park after a resident reported an 8-foot snake in his driveway.

“There is no slithering away from Suffolk County police officers,” officials wrote on Facebook.

As neighbors cheered them on, Officers Argand Reyes and John Angus pulled on some gloves and were able to get the snake into a garbage can, police said. From there, they took the boa constrictor to the Veterinary Medical Center of Long Island in West Islip.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

