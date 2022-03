HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 7-year-old girl was shot in Hempstead on Long Island Saturday, police said.

Police responded to Evans Avenue around 2:51 p.m. and found a girl with a gunshot wound to her left arm, the Nassau County Police Department said. The girl was hospitalized for further treatment and evaluation. Her immediate condition was not given.

No additional information about the shooting was released. It remains under investigation.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.