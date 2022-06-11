ELMONT, N.Y. (PIX11) — Eight of the country’s top three-year-olds are going to face off in this year’s Belmont Stakes.

The race features the return of the Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike, who pulled off the second-biggest upset in Kentucky Derby history when he scored an 80 to one shocker in Louisville in May.

There are 13 races in the event, with the 11th one being the main one, which will be held Saturday evening. Over 50,000 seats are to be filled by race fans.

“This will be the busiest the most energetic Belmont Stakes since 2018,” said Pat McKenna, vice president for communications of the New York Racing Association.

McKenna said that it’s a relatively wide-open race in terms of the main contenders, but all eyes are on Rich Strike to pull it off. He also said that the attendees will span outside horse racing fans, as anyone who would enjoy a day outdoors is expected.

The main event will go underway a few minutes past 6:30 p.m. in Belmont Park. Tickets are available and should be bought online before getting to the venue.