LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash on Long Island Monday night.

Paul Benjamin, 68, was struck by a driver in a dark-colored SUV at the intersection of Carleton Avenue and Elmore Street around 8:30 p.m., according to police. The driver of the SUV then fled the scene, leaving the victim in the roadway, on Carleton Avenue, police said.

First responders transported the Central Islip man to South Shore University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

Charline Charles is a digital journalist from Brooklyn who has covered local news along with culture and arts in the New York City area since 2019. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.