5 dead, 1 hospitalized after crash on Long Island

QUOGUE, N.Y. — Five people were killed and another person was critically injured after a head-on collision on Long Island late Saturday, police said.

The crash occurred at about 11:15 p.m. on Montauk Highway in Quogue.

A Nissan Maxima traveling west with one person inside left its lane and slammed into an eastbound Toyota Prius with five people inside.

A resident nearby told Newsday the crash sounded like “a train was hitting a bus.”

Four people were pronounced dead at the scene and one person died at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital, police said.

The collision was under investigation and the victims hadn’t been identified, as of Sunday afternoon.

