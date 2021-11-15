4th tornado confirmed on Long Island after severe storms over the weekend

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. — Officials confirmed a fourth tornado touched down on Long Island during severe storms that swept across the region on Saturday.

The EF-0 tornado carved a path of destruction from Remsenburg to Westhampton in Suffolk County, National Weather Service officials said on Monday.

The twister was among at least seven that touched down in New York and Connecticut on Saturday, according to the weather service.

On Long Island, an EF-0 struck Woodmere, Hempstead, Uniondale and Levittown in Nassau County. Another EF-0 hit East Islip and an EF-1 slammed into the Shirley-Manorville area in Suffolk, per the NWS.

In addition to tree and home damage, the EF-1 tornado that touched down in Shirley flipped over a 5-ton air handler unit on the roof of a supermarket before tearing off the parapet and collapsing the covered walkway of a Chipotle. Weather officials said the damage was consistent with winds up to 105 mph.

The tornado also went through Brookhaven Calabro Airport, where it flipped over or shifted a few small, single-engine planes.

The freak storm caught many residents by surprise. Tornadoes aren’t typical in the tri-state area for the month of November.

Last year, a tornado warning was issued on Nov. 22, 2020, due to radar-indicated rotation in the atmosphere. However, the NWS determined that the damage was caused by straight-line strong wind gusts.

There have been nine tornado warnings across the region so far this November. That’s the most tornado warnings in a month since September 2012.

