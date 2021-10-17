$4,000 reward offered after cat found with pellet lodged in spine on LI

Long Island

A cat, named Abraham by his rescuers, was found injured near Southfields Road and West Lane in Aquebogue on Oct. 11, 2021, officials said. (Credit: Suffolk County SPCA)

AQUEBOGUE, N.Y. — Animal advocates offered a $4,000 reward on Saturday for information on who shot a cat with a pellet gun on Long Island.

The cat, named Abraham by his rescuers, was found injured near Southfields Road and West Lane in Aquebogue on Monday. An X-ray at an animal hospital revealed he has a pellet lodged in his spine, officials said.

The Suffolk County SPCA teamed up with Strong Island Rescue to offer a $4,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction in the “heinous act of animal cruelty,” a Suffolk SPCA spokesperson said.

Frankie Florida, the president of Strong Island Rescue, is caring for Abraham as he recovers.

An X-ray revealed Abraham has a pellet lodge in his spine, officials said. (Credit: Suffolk County SPCA)

“This horrific attack is a reminder of the dangers that cats face when they are left outdoors unprotected,” the SPCA spokesman said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Suffolk County SPCA at 631 382-7722.

