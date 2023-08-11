SHIRLEY, N.Y. (PIX11) – A 30-foot-long humpback whale washed ashore at Smith Point County Park on Long Island Friday, officials said.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said that Suffolk police reported the dead whale. Authorities are working to secure the whale for a necropsy to figure out the cause of death.

NOAA has been tracking the increase in humpback whale mortalities since 2016. A 35-foot-long humpback whale washed up on Lido Beach back in January.

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.