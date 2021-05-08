3-year-old pedestrian killed in LI car crash: police

SHIRLEY, L.I. — A 3-year-old pedestrian was killed in a motor vehicle crash on Long Island Saturday, police said.

A man later identified as Jayson Dulay was driving a 2018 Toyota Tundra out of his driveway on Floyd Road North in Shirley when the vehicle struck 3-year-old Kameron Wilson, who was standing on the Floyd Road North at around 10:30 a.m. Dulay and his passenger performed CPR on the boy and called 911.

Wilson, a New York City native, was transported to a hospital where he died from his injuries. The vehicle was impounded for a safety check.

Anyone with information is asked to call Seventh Squad detectives at 631-852-8752.