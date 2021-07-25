3 people rescued off Long Island after hours in the water

Long Island

Three people who drifted away from their boat in the waters off Long Island were rescued after three hours, police said on July 25, 2021. (Credit: SCPD)

BAYPORT, N.Y. — Three people were rescued after spending hours in the water off Long Island, officials said Sunday.

Suffolk County police said they received a distress call from a boater at about 2 a.m. Sunday, reporting three passengers had gone missing in the water.

Police marine bureau officers located the boat about 1 mile offshore in Bayport and searched the area along with other officers in a helicopter.

Three missing people were located about a mile from the boat, where they had drifted while swimming.

Police say they had been in the water for about three hours, and only one wore a flotation device. All three were taken ashore and evaluated by local EMTs.

