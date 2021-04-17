3 NJ men rescued from sinking boat on Long Island Sound: police

Long Island

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Suffolk County Police

HUNTINGTON, L.I. — Marine police in Suffolk County rescued three men from their sinking boat on Long Island Sound Saturday morning.

Authorities on a police ship heard a mayday call for a sinking boat at around 11:20 a.m. Within minutes, they located a partially submerged recreational boat with three men on board about a half mile north of Crab Meadow Beach in Huntington.

The three men on the boat — Shawn Davis, 42, Vinson Davis, 56 and McCarthur Barker, 69, all from Hackensack, New Jersey — were all wearing life vests. They were safely taken to the police ship without injury.

The recreational ship was towed.

Share this story

Long Island Videos

LIRR officials: All aboard

L.I. Rep. Lee Zeldin talks run for NY governor, anti-Cuomo campaign ad

Mets fans hold 'vaccinated-only' Opening Day watch party

Long Island Expressway closed eastbound due to truck crash, rollover

LI's Old Westbury Gardens back open

Long Island woman tests positive for COVID after 2 vaccine shots

More Long Island

New Jersey Videos

NJ teen trounces competition in coding 'Hack-a-thon'

States leading the way on gun control & police reform as feds flounder

NJ hospital offers first-ever test for COVID antibodies post-vaccine

Gov. Murphy proposes new ambitious gun control, safety measures for New Jersey

Dog rescued after paw gets stuck on escalator at Journal Square PATH Station

NJ congressman talks congestion pricing surcharges for Garden State drivers

More New Jersey

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter