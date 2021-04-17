3 NJ men rescued from sinking boat on Long Island Sound: police

HUNTINGTON, L.I. — Marine police in Suffolk County rescued three men from their sinking boat on Long Island Sound Saturday morning.

Authorities on a police ship heard a mayday call for a sinking boat at around 11:20 a.m. Within minutes, they located a partially submerged recreational boat with three men on board about a half mile north of Crab Meadow Beach in Huntington.

The three men on the boat — Shawn Davis, 42, Vinson Davis, 56 and McCarthur Barker, 69, all from Hackensack, New Jersey — were all wearing life vests. They were safely taken to the police ship without injury.

The recreational ship was towed.