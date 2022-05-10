ROOSEVELT, N.Y. (PIX11) — Three men were charged after police found a loaded gun and drugs inside their car on Monday, officials said.

One of the suspects was driving when he failed to obey a stop sign before officers stopped him and conducted a Vehicle and Traffic Law stop at the corner of Park Avenue and East Clinton Avenue at around 8 p.m., police said. Officers asked the men to get out of the car, and one of them attempted to flee but was stopped by police. Officers found a loaded .45 caliber handgun and three pills believed to be oxycodone and amphetamine.

Police charged Jihad Prunty, 20, with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a controlled substance, according to authorities. Guillermo Ospina, 21, and Tyriq Lobban, 18, were both charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and were issued a desk appearance ticket returnable to First District Court on May 30.