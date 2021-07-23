3 found dead, baby unharmed inside Long Island home: authorities

Long Island

FARMINGVILLE, N.Y. — Three people were found dead inside a Long Island home Friday afternoon, Suffolk County authorities said.

Police said a male and two females were found fatally shot inside the home on Overlook Drive in Farmingdale just after noon.

Along with the three victims, a baby was found unharmed in the home as well, officials said.

Suffolk County Police’s Homicide Squad is investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

The victims’ identities have not been released. 

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

