3 dead in Garden City house fire: authorities

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. — Three people were killed when a fire broke out at a home on Long Island Thursday morning, authorities said.

Firefighters responded to a fire at a single-family house along Washington Avenue near 11th Street in Garden City around 5:38 a.m.

At least 12 fire departments responded to the scene to put out the blaze, according to Nassau Executive Laura Curran.

Three people were confirmed dead, she said. Their identities were not immediately disclosed.

One officer was taken to the hospital for evaluation, and three other firefighters were treated at the scene, according to Assistant Chief Fire Marshal Michael Uttaro.

The incident occurred as firefighters were working to put out a massive fire at a recycling plant in Westbury.

No injuries were reported in that blaze, but service on the Long Island Rail Road was temporarily disrupted.

Curran released a statement on both fires, calling it a “difficult time” for the county’s first responders.

“With two major fires affecting Nassau County last night, it has been a difficult time for our first responders. As always, we owe everything to the first responders who put their lives on the line to save life and property. Tragically, there was a fatal house fire in Garden City. I extend my heartfelt condolences to those affected.

I also want to thank all the first responders from 53 Fire Departments across Nassau County that extinguished a blaze at Jamaica Ash transfer station located in Westbury, a sprawling complex adjacent to LIRR main line tracks, in which no injuries or fatalities were reported. An investigation by the Nassau County PD Arson Bomb Squad and Nassau County Fire Marshal Office into both fires is ongoing.”