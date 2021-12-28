3 burned in dangerous Massapequa Park fire; firefighter suffers heat exhaustion

MASSAPEQUA PARK, NY — On a block still lined with Christmas decorations, a Nassau County home was fully engulfed in flames on Tuesday.

It was a fast-moving, dangerous fire. First responders rushed into a basement of the Eastlake Avenue home to rescue someone who was trapped. He was pulled from the home alive, but he suffered significant burns.

Two other people suffered minor burns, Fire Chief David Batt said. All three victims were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The fire broke out around 4:30 p.m. Officials believe flames started on the first floor.

Around 80 firefighters responded to the scene and worked fast to contain the blaze before it could jump to neighboring homes.

One firefighter suffered heat exhaustion and needed to be taken to a hospital.

Fire officials are looking into what sparked this destructive fire. A number of neighbors said they believe it started when an older woman in the house ignited a gas fireplace.

“We are looking into that,” David Bratt said. “It’s under Investigation. The fire marshal is here investigating. We’ve heard referred various reports, but all are unconfirmed.“

Neighbors also said that a family dog was in the house at the time of the fire, but luckily it was able to escape.