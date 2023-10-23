VALLEY STREAM, N.Y. (PIX11) — Three burglars stole a camera and cash from a Long Island temple Saturday, police said.

The thieves used an unlocked door to get into the Temple Gates of Zion at 322 North Corona Ave. in Valley Stream at around 5:30 p.m., according to the Nassau County Police Department. The trio damaged the security system’s camera before taking a Cannon camera and an unknown amount of money, police said.

The suspects then ran from the scene and remained at large, as of Monday, police said.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

Mira Wassef is a digital reporter who has covered news and sports in the New York City area for more than a decade. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.