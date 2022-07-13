FILE- Close up on the face of a shark swimming in the water (Getty Images)

SMITH POINT, N.Y. (PIX11) — Another potential shark attack was reported at Smith Point Beach, officials said Wednesday.

The beach, located on the south shore of Suffolk County, was closed to swimming. Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone and other local officials were expected to address the situation Wednesday during a news conference.

PIX11 News will livestream the briefing. Refresh this page for updates.

It’s the second shark-related incident at Smith Point in just over a week. Swimming at Smith Point Beach was temporarily suspended on July 3 after a shark-related incident involving a lifeguard, officials said.