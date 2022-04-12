HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y. (PIX11) — Two women stole merchandise valued at about $1,380 from a Target on Long Island, police said Tuesday.

Around 9:10 p.m. on April 4, the suspects entered the Huntington Station store and stole assorted beauty and health products, according to authorities.

Police are seeking help in identifying and finding the suspects.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about this incident can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, using a mobile app that can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.