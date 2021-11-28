2 women ejected from car during deadly crash in New Hyde Park: police

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. — Two women died early Sunday morning after they were ejected from a car during a crash on Long Island, police said.

First responders were called to the scene of the single-car crash on Marcus Avenue, near the intersection of Union Turnpike in North New Hyde Park, around 6:50 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 2009 Toyota Corolla overturned against a pole. 

Two women passengers, ages 39 and 71, were ejected from the vehicle and sustained serious trauma, police said. They were both pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.

The driver, a 41-year-old man, was taken to a hospital. Police described his condition as critical. 

