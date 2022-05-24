LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — Two women died in separate hit-and-run crashes just 15 minutes apart on Long Island Monday, police said.

Cherokee Fletcher, 28, was standing on a sidewalk in Hauppauge when she was hit by a car driven eastbound on Motor Parkway at around 10:15 p.m., according to authorities. The driver left the scene, and the victim was pronounced dead on the scene by officials.

In West Islip, Tracey Dorismond, 32, was along Montauk Highway near Pease Lane when a driver hit her with a car at around 10:30 p.m., officials said. She was pronounced dead on the scene by a physician assistant.

Police asked for help from the public in finding the suspects behind the deadly crashes. An investigation is ongoing.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on these crashes to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.