LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — A shark bit a 15-year-old surfer at a Long Island beach on Monday, authorities said.

The creature bit the teen on his left heel and toes at Kismet Beach on Fire Island at around 5:20 p.m., according to police. The boy was able to swim to shore with his toes and heel intact, officials said.

A good Samaritan helped the surfer before first responders took him to the hospital, authorities said.

A few hours earlier, an unknown marine animal bit a 15-year-old swimmer at Robert Moses State Park, according to New York State Parks and Recreation. The girl suffered three small puncture wounds and was treated privately, officials said.