WEST HEMPSTEAD, L.I. — Police on Long Island are investigating after a serious crash left two teenagers dead and a third hospitalized early Thursday morning, officials said.

Authorities said a female driver, 18, was operating a BMW X3 northbound on Westminster Road, near Fairlawn Avenue in West Hempstead, when she struck a parked vehicle around 1 a.m.

Due to the collision, a 19-year-old male passenger and 17-year-old female passenger suffered severe injuries.

They were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

AIR11 over the scene of a deadly crash in West Hempstead, Long Island that left two teens dead and a third hospitalized early Thursday morning, Oct. 21, 2021, police said. (AIR11 / PIX11 News)

The teen driver was rushed to an area hospital, where officials said she was listed in stable condition.

The investigation was ongoing Thursday morning.

The identities of the victims were not immediately released.