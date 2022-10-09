LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — Two people were shot outside Rep. Lee Zeldin’s home while his two daughters were at the house Sunday afternoon, according to Zeldin and police.

Police are investigating the incident that injured two people near Saint George Drive West in Shirley at 2:20 p.m., officials said. The victims were transported to area hospitals for their injuries.

In a statement, Zeldin said he did not know the victims, and his 16-year-old daughters, Mikayla and Arianna, were home doing homework when they heard the gunfire. They quickly ran upstairs and barricaded themselves in the bathroom and called 911, the politician said.

“The two individuals who were shot were laying down under my front porch and the bushes in front of our porch.,” Zeldin said in the statement. “My understanding is that they have been transported to area hospitals. I do not know their identities.”

Zeldin said law enforcement is at his home securing surveillance footage for the investigation and that his daughters are “shaken, but ok.”

“Like so many New Yorkers, crime has literally made its way to our front door,” he said.

Zeldin will be facing Gov. Kathy Hochul in the gubernatorial election.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.