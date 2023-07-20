Two people were killed in a wrong-way crash crash on the Long Island Expressway Thursday night, according to police. (Credit: 511ny.org)

HOLTSVILLE, N.Y. — Two people were killed in a wrong-way crash crash on the Long Island Expressway overnight, according to police.

Thomas Raimondo, 61, was in a pickup truck driving east in the westbound lanes when he crashed head-on into a vehicle driven by Jose Ferreira, 32, around 12:43 a.m., police said.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene, and their vehicles were impounded for safety checks. It is unclear why the pickup was going the wrong way.

The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.