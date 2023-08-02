UNIONDALE, N.Y. (PIX11) — Two people were arrested after authorities seized nearly a dozen illegal gambling machines and cash from Long Island stores Monday, police said.

Sandra Reyes, 44, was arrested after investigators found five machines at the El Retumbo Deli on 1099 Front St. in Uniondale, police said.

Authorities also found five illegal gambling machines at the Nassau Road Fish Market at 245A Nassau Rd. in Roosevelt, police said. Rafael Osorio, 26, was arrested at the store.

An undisclosed amount of cash was also seized from the businesses, according to police.

Reyes and Osorio were charged with govern license – on premise disorderly/gambling and issued desk appearance tickets, police said.

