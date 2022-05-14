HOLTSVILLE, N.Y. (PIX11) — Two men died following a hit-and-run crash on Long Island Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Ryan Walker and Robert Kehlenbeck were working on a pickup truck parked along Express Drive South near Wendy Drive when a driver hit them with a car at around 5:30 p.m., according to officials. The suspect fled eastbound on Express Drive South.

The two men were taken to a hospital for treatment. Both men were pronounced dead. Police asked for help from the public in finding the suspect.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6553 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.