SELDEN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Two men were shot dead on Long Island, police said Tuesday.

Detectives found two men who were fatally shot in a home along Hollywood Avenue near South Evergreen Drive at around 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday, as part of a missing person investigation, according to authorities. The victims were identified as Ian Saalfield, 45, who was reported missing by his wife on April 26 and homeowner Robert Julian, 58. Both were pronounced dead at the scene by officials.

An investigation by police regarding the shooting is ongoing.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.