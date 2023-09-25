WYANDANCH, N.Y. (PIX11) — Two men are accused of neglecting nearly two dozen newborn pit bulls after the puppies were found covered in urine and feces in a car on Long Island earlier this month, authorities said Monday.

Authorities also caught Russell Brown, 67, and Jamar Belle, 28, with two loaded guns that were next to a 2-year-old child in the backseat of the SUV that was parked on Merritt

Avenue in Wyandanch at 7:10 p.m. on Sept. 1, prosecutors said.

Officers found 19 pit bull puppies covered in feces and urine in the truck. Ten of the animals were confined in a rusted crate in the trunk and the others were in a plastic bin in the backseat, according to court records. The pit bulls were about five to six weeks old and didn’t have their mother to nurse them.

The puppies were taken to a veterinarian for treatment. The child was placed with Child Protective Services, authorities said.

Brown and Belle were indicted on charges of carrying an animal in a cruel manner, neglect of an impounded animal, endangering the welfare of a child, criminal possession of a weapon, and criminal possession of a firearm, prosecutors said.

“The alleged actions of these defendants represent a despicable level of disregard for the wellbeing of not one, but two of our most vulnerable populations: animals and children,” Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.

The attorneys representing Brown and Bell could not immediately be reached Monday.

