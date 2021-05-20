2 injured when pickup veers off road, smashes into bust stop enclosure: NCPD

LEVITTOWN, N.Y. — Video shows the shocking moments a pickup truck crashed into a bus stop structure in Nassau County.

Police said the driver of the truck, a 46-year-old man, was driving a Ford truck leaving the Tri-County Bazaar on Hempstead turnpike.

Surveillance video showed the driver-side door of the truck swing open as the driver made a right turn. The truck veers right and crashed into the enclosure.

Nassau County Police officials said two pedestrians were taken to local hospitals, a 45-year-old woman and an 18-year-old woman. They were taken to a local hospital and are listed in critical condition but stable.

