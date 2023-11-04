LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — A house fire in West Islip Saturday morning left two brothers dead and their parents injured, Suffolk County police said.

The fire broke out at 5:53 a.m. at 136 Udall Road after a 911 caller reported a fire, police said. Two brothers, Matthew Kreamer, 24, and Kyle Dilegame, 16, were found dead inside the house.

First responders rushed their parents Joseph Dilegame, 54, and Toni Kreamer, 53, to Stony Brook University Medical Center for treatment, police said.

Police have determined in a preliminary investigation that the cause of the fire was non-criminal.

