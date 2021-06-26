2 arrested in LI massage parlor raid: police

HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y. — Two Queens women accused of operating an unlicensed massage parlor in Suffolk County were arrested Friday, police said.

Police in Suffolk County had received numerous complaints about the massage parlor. Officers, detectives and patrol conducted an investigation of W Foot Spa on New York Avenue Friday at around 4 p.m.

Authorities arrested Guimin Zhang, 54, and Jiang Wei, 45, both of Flushing. They were charged with two counts of unauthorized practice of a profession and two counts of prostitution.

Zhang and Wei are scheduled to be arraigned on July 14, 2021 at First District Court in Central Islip.