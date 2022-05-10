DEER PARK, N.Y. (PIX11) — Three people stole around $19,000 worth of cosmetics from a store on Long Island, police said on Tuesday.

The merchandise was stolen inside a cosmetics store at Tanger Outlets Deer Park at around 4 p.m. on Feb. 1, according to authorities. Police asked for help from the public in finding the suspects.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app that can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.