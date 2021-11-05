Long Island teen shot in neck while sitting in vehicle, survives: police

Long Island

Suffolk County Police car

File photo: Suffolk County Police cruiser.

WYANDANCH, L.I. — A Long Island teenager was hospitalized Thursday night after being shot in the neck while sitting in a vehicle, according to police.

Suffolk County authorities said the 19-year-old victim was sitting in a vehicle on South 36th Street in Wyandanch around 8:30 p.m. when gunfire erupted.

The teen was wounded in the neck, according to police.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, officials said. His injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

It was unclear whether or not the teen was the intended target.

No arrests had been made, as of Friday morning.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact the First Squad at 631-854-8152 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

