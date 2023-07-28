LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — A teen was pistol-whipped and slashed on the face during an attempted robbery Thursday night on Long Island, police said.

An 18-year-old boy was riding his bike on Uniondale Avenue when two suspects pushed him off, and onto the ground around 11:25 p.m., according to Nassau County police. The suspects demanded his wallet and phone and when the victim refused the assailant pistol-whipped him, police said.

Both attackers tried to search the victim’s pockets as he was laying on the ground, and one of them slashed him across the face, leaving a deep gash, police said. Both attackers fled the scene on a blue and black dirtbike, leaving the injured teen on the ground.

First responders transported the victim to a hospital for treatment. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Charline Charles is a digital journalist from Brooklyn who has covered local news along with culture and arts in the New York City area since 2019. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.