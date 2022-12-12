SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY (PIX11) — Eighteen alleged gang members were named in a 148-count indictment in Suffolk County Monday on charges ranging from murder to shooting two people outside Rep. Lee Zeldin’s home to stealing six french bulldog puppies and their mother.

French bulldogs stolen in Shirley, NY on July 24, 2022 (Courtesy Suffolk County Police)

Each of the suspects is an alleged member of No Fake Love, also known as NFL, which is affiliated with the Bloods and Crips, officials said. The investigation into the defendants lasted 10 months. They’re charged in connection with 31 incidents dating back to October 2021, including a murder, six shootings, six armed robberies and the theft or possession of 15 stolen vehicles.

David Trent allegedly killed Jorge Mauricio Sevilla Barrera in December of 2021 outside Minx Nightclub in Farmingville, authorities said. Two others suffered non-fatal injuries during the incident.

Another defendant, Noah Green, allegedly shot two people in the chest on Oct. 9, 2022 outside Rep. Zeldin’s home in Shirley. Officials said Green bragged about the shooting to fellow gang members. Green had previously been charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of stolen property in connection with the shooting.

Those named in the indictment are:

Taevon Bazemore, 21, of Shirley faces a top count of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree and up to 25 years’ incarceration.

Kevin Cabrera, 17, of Shirley faces a top count of Robbery in the First Degree and up to 25 years’ incarceration.

Corey Foggy, 18, of Mastic faces a top count of Robbery in the First Degree and up to 25 years’ incarceration.

Simone Feliz, 20, of Gordon Heights faces a top count of Conspiracy in the First Degree and up to 25 years to life incarceration.

Noah Green, 18, of Shirley faces a top count of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree and up to 25 years’ incarceration.

Romaine Hopkins, 18, of Mastic faces a top count of Robbery in the First Degree and up to 25 years’ incarceration.

Keandre Hudson, 27, of Mastic faces a top count of Conspiracy in the First Degree and up to 25 years to life incarceration.

Janell Johnson, 20, of Shirley faces a top count of Conspiracy in the First Degree and up to 25 years to life incarceration

Nisiah Jones, 21, of Mastic faces a top count of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree and up to 25 years’ incarceration.

Walter Jones, 21, of Mastic faces a top count of Conspiracy in the Second Degree and up to 8 1/3 to 25 years’ incarceration.

Mekhi Kennedy, 17, of Patchogue faces a top count of Robbery in the First Degree and up to 25 years’ incarceration.

Jason Parker, 21, of Loganville, Georgia, faces a top count of Conspiracy in the Second Degree and up to 8 1/3 to 25 years’ incarceration.

Marquize Pittman, 22, of Mastic faces a top count of Conspiracy in the Second Degree and up to 12 ½ to 25 years’ incarceration.

Shati Roy Jr., 15, of Schenectady faces a top count of Robbery in the First Degree and up to 3 1/3 to 10 years’ incarceration.

David Trent, 18, of Mastic faces a top count of Murder in the Second Degree and up to 25 years to life incarceration.

Matthew Walker, 17, of Wading River faces a top count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree and up to 15 years’ incarceration.

Aamiya Williams, 23, of Shirley faces a top count of Conspiracy in the First Degree and up to 25 years to life incarceration.

Jane Doe, of Hempstead faces a top count of Robbery in the First Degree and up to 3 1/3 to 10 years’ incarceration.