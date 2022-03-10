OLD WESTBURY, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 17-year-old driver died Wednesday after a crash involving a NICE Bus on Long Island, police said Thursday.

The teen was driving a 2019 BMW southbound on Glen Cove Road, near Hewlett Drive in Old Westbury, just before 3 p.m. when he crossed the median and struck the bus as it traveled north, according to police. The teen suffered severe trauma to his head and body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The bus driver, a 63-year-old man, suffered minor injuries. He was taken to a hospital, where police described his condition as stable.

There were no passengers on the bus at the time of the crash, police said. The investigation remained ongoing Thursday.

Police did not disclose the teen’s identity, however, the superintendent of East Williston School District released a letter to families on Wednesday saying the victim was a senior at the high school.

“Support will be available for students and staff in each of the schools. Details will come soon from the building principals,” the letter, obtained by PIX11 News, said.

A spokesperson for NICE also confirmed the bus was out of service at the time of the crash.

“There were no passengers on the bus at the time. The NICE Bus driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. We are cooperating closely with the local authorities in their ongoing investigation,” the spokesperson said.