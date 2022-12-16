Police are searching for three people that stole 12 fragrances worth over $1,500 from an Ulta Beauty on Dec.10 in Long Island,

EAST FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (PIX11) – Three people stole 12 fragrances cumulatively worth over $1,500 from an Ulta Beauty on Dec. 10 in Long Island, according to authorities.

Two women and a man walked into the cosmetics store on Airport Plaza Boulevard around 4 p.m. and took about $1,548 in fragrances before fleeing, police said.

Investigators on Friday released surveillance images of the suspects, asking for the public’s help in finding them.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app that can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.