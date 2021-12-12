15-year-old girl killed in drunk driving crash on Long Island: police

WOODMERE, N.Y. — An alleged drunk driver in a pickup truck collided with an SUV on Long Island Saturday night, killing a 15-year-old girl, police said.

Nassau police were called to the intersection of Peninsula Boulevard and Edward Avenue in Woodmere just before 11 p.m.

Authorities said a Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by 34-year-old Arlin Javier Aguilera was heading north on Peninsula Boulevard when it collided with an Audi Q5 SUV as it turned onto Peninsula Boulevard from Edward Avenue.

The driver and four people inside the Audi, including the 15-year-old girl, were rushed to the hospital. The teen was pronounced dead and police described the 38-year-old driver as being in critical condition.

Police did not identify the teen who was killed.

Aguilera and a passenger in his vehicle were also taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police said.

Aguilera, of Hempstead, was taken into custody and charged with second-degree vehicular manslaughter, second-degree vehicular assault and driving while intoxicated, police said. He was expected to be arraigned on Sunday.

