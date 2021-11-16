14-year-old girl missing from Long Island foster care facility: police

Katrice Taylor, 14, went missing from a Syosset foster care facility on Long Island on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, police say. (Nassau County Police Department)

SYOSSET, L.I. — Authorities on Long Island were searching for a teenage girl who went missing from a local foster care facility early Monday.

Police said 14-year-old Katrice Taylor vanished from the Mercy First facility in Syosset just after midnight on Monday, and was reported missing to police early Tuesday.

Taylor stands 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 243 lbs., police said. She has brown eyes and black hair.

What she was wearing was unknown.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above missing juvenile to please contact the Nassau County Police Department Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.