UNIONDALE, Long Island (PIX11) — Holiday cheer was celebrated Sunday morning on Long Island. The 13th annual United States Marine Toys for Tots Collection drive was held in Uniondale.

Despite the pouring rain, dozens of people dropped off toys at the Toys for Tots collection drive. This was their first donation to Jenifer Ceschini and Carlos Iglesias from Suffolk County.

“Kids deserve to have something for Christmas,” said Iglesias.

“I just lost my mom this year, and I just want to do something to give back to the community even when I am going through something really hard,” Ceschini told PIX11 News.

The annual event is part of the larger US Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program, where toys are collected and given to needy children.

Martino Auto Concepts has hosted this local event for 13 years.

“A new unwrapped toy puts a smile on a child’s face and is a symbol of hope. Especially now in these times with what’s going on in the Middle East. We got to be all American,” said event organizer and retired Marine Chuck Kilbride.

The toys will be distributed to local charities and organizations before the holidays.

If you’re interested in donating, click here for more information.