13-year-old Suffolk County girl missing: officials

NORTH BELLPORT, L.I. — UPDATE: The missing child alert was canceled at 8:25 p.m.

A 13-year-old girl from Long Island has been reported missing, according to Notify NYC.

A missing child alert was sent out for Sofia Tapia, from North Bellport in Suffolk County. She is believed to be suicidal and may be in imminent danger, according to the alert.

Tapia was last seen on Walker Avenue in North Bellport at 6:30 a.m. on Friday. She is described as 5-feet-2-inches, 155 pounds, with multi-colored hair and brown eyes.



If you see the missing person, please call Suffolk County Police Department at (631) 852-6410, or call 9-1-1.