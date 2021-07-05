Illegal firework hits 13-year-old boy hit in face on Long Island: police

DEER PARK, L.I. — A teenage boy was seriously hurt when he was hit in the face by a firework as a group a teens lit off their own Fourth of July fireworks in a Long Island neighborhood late Sunday night, according to police.

Authorities said the teens were setting off the fireworks on Arcadia Drive in Deer Park just before 11 p.m. when the 13-year-old boy was struck in the face by a mortar-type firework.

The boy was rushed to an area hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Suffolk County detectives are now investigating the incident and how the teens got their hands on the illegal fireworks.

Anyone with information about the incident, including how the teens obtained the fireworks, is asked to call the First Squad at 631-854-8152 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

