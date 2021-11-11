12-year-old girl who needs medication reported missing in Nassau County

Selene Persaud (NCPD)

HEMPSTEAD, NY — A 12-year-old girl in need of medication was reported missing in Nassau County on Thursday, police said.

Selene Persaud, 12, was last seen leaving her Brown Avenue residence in Hempstead around 9 a.m., officials said.

Persaud is about 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds, police said. She has black hair and brown eyes. Police did not know what she was last wearing.

The 12-year-old girl may have been headed to Queens.

Police said she needed medication for a cognitive disorder.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above Missing Juvenile to contact the Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

