12-year-old girl shot by airsoft gun in Deer Park

DEER PARK, NY (PIX11) — A 12-year-old girl was struck by a pellet fired by someone in a passing vehicle in Deer Park on Monday evening.

She was in the parking lot of the Tanger Outlets around 5:20 p.m. when someone with an airsoft gun opened fire, police said. Investigators determined the same vehicle was involved in a similar incident on Deer Park Avenue in North Babylon around 5 p.m.

No one was injured in the North Babylon incident, but the 12-year-old girl in the Deer Park shooting suffered non-life-threatening injuries. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The vehicle involved was described as a dark-colored four-door sedan, possibly a Hyundai Elantra. Police believe three of four males were inside.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call the First Squad at 631-854-8152 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.