LAKE GROVE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A young girl was sexually harassed by a perpetrator on Tuesday in Long Island, police said.

An 11-year-girl was walking home from school in Selden around 3:25 p.m. when she was harassed, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

Zachary Chase, 28, allegedly approached the victim from behind and began spewing sexual remarks at her, police said. After the victim ran home, Chase drove away hitting a pole with his car as he fled the scene, authorities said.

Suffolk County police officers arrested Chase later that night at his home in Lake Shore. He’s charged with endangering the welfare of a child and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident.