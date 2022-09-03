HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Long Island Rail Road train hit an “unauthorized” vehicle on the tracks, killing the vehicle’s occupant on Saturday, officials said.

The crash happened west of Huntington Station in Suffolk County around 6:40 a.m., according to an MTA spokesperson. An LIRR train bound for Penn Station in Manhattan hit an unauthorized vehicle on the tracks, the spokesperson said.

Service between Huntington and Hicksville was suspended in both directions for about three hours but has since resumed, officials said.

The MTA Police Department was investigating the crash.