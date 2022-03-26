DIX HILLS, N.Y. (PIX11) – A woman died and two others were seriously injured in a head-on crash on Long Island, police said.

The crash happened in Dix Hills at 5:22 p.m. on Friday. Donna Locicero, 63, of Dix Hills, was driving an SUV westbound on Vanderbilt Parkway at Village Hill Drive when her vehicle crossed into the eastbound lane and hit head on with a sedan, the Suffolk County Police Department said. One of the vehicles then collided with another SUV heading eastbound on Vanderbilt Parkway.

Locicero died at the scene. A 78-year-old father and 34-year-old daughter in the sedan were both hospitalized with serious injuries, authorities said. A 25-year-old man driving the second SUV was not hurt.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.