BRENTWOOD, N.Y. — A woman was killed, and several others were injured following a multi-vehicle crash caused by a man who was impaired with drugs, authorities said.

It happened Saturday around 9:40 p.m. in the vicinity of Second Avenue and Hilltop Drive in the Brentwood neighborhood, police said.

Christian Lopez, 27, was driving a 2014 Acura TL east on Second Avenue when his vehicle struck the rear of a 2004 Toyota Camry also traveling east, authorities said.

The impact of the crash pushed the Toyota sideways into the westbound lanes, where it was struck in the passenger side by a Jeep Wrangler, according to police.

Soraida Polanco, 57, who was sitting in the front passenger seat of the Toyota was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Her husband, who was driving, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and the backseat passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries, cops said.

A 71-year-old backseat passenger in the Jeep was hospitalized with serious injuries while the driver, her two sons, ages 10 and 14, and another backseat passenger were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Lopez was hospitalized for minor injuries, arrested and faces charges of driving while ability impaired/drugs, cops said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6553.